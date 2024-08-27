Ann Coulter Admits Donald Trump Needs to 'Learn to STFU'

"ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate — as you did with Biden," she tweeted on Monday, August 26. "1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU."

As OK! reported, it was claimed that while Trump's team wanted microphones muted when the other candidate is talking at the Tuesday, September 10, debate, Harris, 59, requested they stay on.