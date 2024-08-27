OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Ann Coulter Admits Donald Trump Needs to 'Learn to STFU'

Composite photo of Ann Coulter and Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Ann Coulter told Donald Trump he has to control himself at the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ann Coulter wants Donald Trump to zip it!

As the former president, Vice President Kamala Harris and others discuss whether or not microphones should be muted during the next presidential debate, the lawyer took to social media with some sage advice for the businessman.

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter donald trump learn stfut muted microphones debate kamala harris
Source: mega

Ann Coulter told Donald Trump he has to control himself from speaking out of turn.

"ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate — as you did with Biden," she tweeted on Monday, August 26. "1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU."

As OK! reported, it was claimed that while Trump's team wanted microphones muted when the other candidate is talking at the Tuesday, September 10, debate, Harris, 59, requested they stay on.

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter donald trump learn stfut muted microphones debate kamala harris
Source: mega

Trump claimed that unlike his team, he would prefer for microphones at the debate to not be muted.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," quipped Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter donald trump learn stfut muted microphones debate kamala harris
Source: mega

Trump and Kamala Harris are set to debate on Tuesday, September 10.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Added Fallon, "The Vice President is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."

Meanwhile, the ex-president, 78, went against his team's stance in a Monday, August 26, chat, telling reporters, "We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know, doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time." Trump was referring to the deal made when Biden was still in the running.

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter donald trump learn stfu
Source: mega

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump hinted he could back out of the debate because of his distaste for ABC.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump also hinted via a Sunday, August 25, Truth Social post that he may even go back on his word to debate Harris on ABC.

"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan [Karl's] ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise," Trump continued. "Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.