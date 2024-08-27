Ann Coulter Admits Donald Trump Needs to 'Learn to STFU'
Ann Coulter wants Donald Trump to zip it!
As the former president, Vice President Kamala Harris and others discuss whether or not microphones should be muted during the next presidential debate, the lawyer took to social media with some sage advice for the businessman.
"ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate — as you did with Biden," she tweeted on Monday, August 26. "1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU."
As OK! reported, it was claimed that while Trump's team wanted microphones muted when the other candidate is talking at the Tuesday, September 10, debate, Harris, 59, requested they stay on.
"Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," quipped Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."
Added Fallon, "The Vice President is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."
Meanwhile, the ex-president, 78, went against his team's stance in a Monday, August 26, chat, telling reporters, "We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know, doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time." Trump was referring to the deal made when Biden was still in the running.
Trump also hinted via a Sunday, August 25, Truth Social post that he may even go back on his word to debate Harris on ABC.
"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan [Karl's] ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" he wrote.
"Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise," Trump continued. "Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"