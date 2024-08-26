Donald Trump Hints at Skipping 'ABC Fake News' Debate With Kamala Harris After Bragging About High Poll Numbers
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to face off on the debate stage on September 10, but the embattled ex-prez appeared to hint he may not show up.
On Sunday, August 25, the 78-year-old took to his Truth Social Platform to slam the vice president, as well as the debate's host network — ABC News.
"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan [Karl's] ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" he wrote.
"Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise," he continued. "Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"
This isn't the first time Trump has suggested he may duck out of the ABC News debate and critics swiftly slammed the former POTUS on social media for his continued wavering.
One X user penned, "Had the feeling the coward would dodge. Reality TV creation Trump pretends he’s a tough guy and a fighter. The cult eats it up. He shoots off his mouth constantly. Then he chokes."
A second user quipped, "Dear VP @KamalaHarris: Trump is finally correct about something!! He’s knows he can’t win a debate with you. He’s nowhere near your level."
A third person agreed, "Trump is scared s---less of debating Kamala Harris, as he should be. She will nail his behind to the wall. I am not surprised about this. He is desperate to get out of debating."
Trump's update came shortly after he celebrated recent poll numbers.
"Polling against Kamala is looking very good," he said via Truth Social. "We spent all of our time, and a great deal of money, fighting Crooked Joe, then they unceremoniously dumped him and threw in an even worse person, Kamala, a Radical Left Marxist. She would destroy America, just like she did San Francisco and, indeed, California!"
As OK! previously reported, President Joe Biden, 81, stepped back from his campaign on July 21. This followed months of concerns from both Republicans and Democrats over his age, his health and his performance at the first presidential debate.
Instead, Biden endorsed Harris, 59, for the role, calling choosing her as his VP "the best decision" he's made.
"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he stated. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump."