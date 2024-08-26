Donald Trump Mocked for Looking 'Old' and 'Unwell' After Latest Golf Championship

Others pointed out Trump's surprising schedule of tournaments held at the former president's golf courses.

"How many club championships do they have?" a curious X user asked. "When I golfed it was once a year. This seems like a monthly hoover session to replenish his giant ego reservoir."

Another quipped, "Must be exhausting having to dust off all those participation trophies."

A separate critic said, "Trump's hard at work for the people — right after he finishes that 18th hole. Priorities, right? Nothing like saving the country one golf swing at a time."