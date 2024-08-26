OK Magazine
Donald Trump Mocked for Looking 'Old' and 'Unwell' After Latest Golf Championship

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cognitive and physical health has been called into question throughout his campaign.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's appearance was mocked after competing in yet another golf club championship.

On Sunday, August 25, political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared a clip of the 78-year-old in his typical golf attire — a white, tucked-in shirt, black slacks and golf shoes while held his white hat in hand. But critics in the comments section couldn't get over his fashion choices and seemingly exhausted appearance.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

One user said, "Why [are] his pants pulled up like pampers for toddlers?" and a second person echoed, "Why [does] he wear his pants so high up?"

A third user quipped, "He literally looks as old as [Joe] Biden but just not as 'kept,' not as 'together,'" and a fourth added, "He does not look well."

donald trump mocked old unwell gold tournament
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump critics suggested he looked 'old' and 'not well' after a golf championship.

Others pointed out Trump's surprising schedule of tournaments held at the former president's golf courses.

"How many club championships do they have?" a curious X user asked. "When I golfed it was once a year. This seems like a monthly hoover session to replenish his giant ego reservoir."

Another quipped, "Must be exhausting having to dust off all those participation trophies."

A separate critic said, "Trump's hard at work for the people — right after he finishes that 18th hole. Priorities, right? Nothing like saving the country one golf swing at a time."

donald trump mocked old unwell gold tournament
Source: MEGA

Some X users suggested Donald Trump plays golf to stroke his ego.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
This comes after former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin also commented on how often Trump focuses on the sport amid his 2024 election campaign.

"The stakes for Trump this election are arguably the highest they’ve ever been," she told a news outlet. "His criminal cases don’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign."

"From spending days off the campaign trail golfing to coming up with frankly weak nicknames like ‘Kamabala,’ it feels like he’s lost his mojo," she noted.

donald trump mocked old unwell gold tournament
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is known for repeatedly mocking his opponents with demeaning nicknames.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was also ridiculed on social media for golfing rather than campaigning mere months before the election.

“Unquestionably the laziest president America has ever had,” one person said, and another stated, “He hates working for the people, the most undeserving man for the position of President of the United States!!”

Source: OK!

Farah Griffin spoke with The Washington Post about Trump's campaign.

