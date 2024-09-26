Anna Delvey Cried in the Bathroom After Dealing With Backlash From Being Cast on 'DWTS,' Partner Ezra Sosa Reveals
Even Anna Delvey, 33, couldn’t glide away from the backlash after her Dancing With the Stars debut.
Ezra Sosa, 23, Delvey's partner on DWTS, shared that the "fake heiress" struggled with the negative response to her casting, making her hide in the bathroom after premiere.
Sosa elaborated on the situation, saying that producers had trouble locating his dance partner after the live show but eventually found her in the washroom.
“She was in tears. I had never witnessed her in that state before, and it truly saddened me,” he revealed.
Per Page Six, Sosa said he had “never seen” Delvey express such deep emotion, and it “broke [his] heart.”
“As her partner, I want to just give her the best experience she could possibly could [have],” he said. “And knowing that that’s not the case, it really did break my heart."
On Monday, September 23, The High School Musical: The Musical star expressed gratitude to his fans via TikTok for the overwhelming support he received following their first performance.
However, the professional dancer noted that Delvey didn't receive the same positive reception, which caused her to cry and retreat for a while.
“During that whole day, it was just truly the best day ever in the sense that I felt so much love from literally every single person, including my partner,” Sosa said in a video he shared on Instagram on September 23.
Sosa expressed that although he disapproves of Delvey's past actions — she posed a wealthy heiress and stole money from people — he has developed a deep bond with his dance partner.
“I know what she did was really controversial and was not right,” he said. “I can never justify that for her and for anyone in her life. It's really hard for me, because this person that I'm truly just falling in love with every single day in rehearsal isn't the person that everyone sees in the media.”
As OK! previously reported, Maks Chmerkovskiy, who publicly condemned Delvey's inclusion in DWTS, labeled her a "professional liar" and slammed ABC for casting her in the first place.
After her arrest in late 2017, she was found guilty in 2019 of numerous charges of larceny and theft for defrauding banks, hotels and affluent New Yorkers out of $275,000.
The couple was later eliminated from the show on September 24.