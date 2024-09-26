Anna Delvey Cried in the Bathroom After Dealing With Backlash From Being Cast on 'DWTS,' Partner Ezra Sosa Reveals

Anna Delvey cried after dealing with backlash from being cast on 'DWTS,' dance partner Ezra Sosa revealed.

Even Anna Delvey , 33, couldn’t glide away from the backlash after her Dancing With the Stars debut.

Ezra Sosa , 23, Delvey's partner on DWTS , shared that the "fake heiress" struggled with the negative response to her casting, making her hide in the bathroom after premiere.

Sosa elaborated on the situation, saying that producers had trouble locating his dance partner after the live show but eventually found her in the washroom.

“She was in tears. I had never witnessed her in that state before, and it truly saddened me,” he revealed.