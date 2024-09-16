JoJo Siwa Admits She's 'Voting' for Controversial Anna Delvey on Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

JoJo Siwa, 21, revealed who she's excited about watching in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

On Sunday, September 8, the "Guilty Pleasure" singer, who attended New York Fashion Week, expressed her support to the infamous Anna Delvey, who is partnered with Ezra Sosa.

"My best friend in the whole entire world, Ezra [Sosa], it's his first season as a pro, and he's partnered with Anna Delvey, so I've got to vote for them," the DWTS Season 30 alum shared.