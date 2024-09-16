or
JoJo Siwa Admits She's 'Voting' for Controversial Anna Delvey on Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

jojo siwa voting controversial anna delvey season dancing with the stars pp
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa admitted that 'she's got to vote for' the controversial Anna Delvey on 'DWTS' Season 33.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

JoJo Siwa, 21, revealed who she's excited about watching in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

On Sunday, September 8, the "Guilty Pleasure" singer, who attended New York Fashion Week, expressed her support to the infamous Anna Delvey, who is partnered with Ezra Sosa.

"My best friend in the whole entire world, Ezra [Sosa], it's his first season as a pro, and he's partnered with Anna Delvey, so I've got to vote for them," the DWTS Season 30 alum shared.

whoopi goldberg slams dancing with the stars for casting convicted felon anna delvey disney
Source: DISNEY/ABC

Anna Delvey is competing on 'DWTS.'

"I'm so excited. I'll be there [for the premiere] on the 17th. I can't wait," she added.

jojo siwa voting controversial anna delvey season dancing with the stars
Source: MEGA

The dancer previously competed on 'DWTS.'

Despite Siwa's enthusiasm for Delvey and Sosa, the Inventing Anna subject is currently facing a barrage of criticism.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg, who is known to be outspoken, made it known that she's not happy with Delvey, a 33-year-old convicted con artist, being on the show.

Goldberg, 68, highlighted Delvey's controversial past, specifically her 2019 convictions for grand larceny in the first, second, and third degrees, as well as theft of services.

"She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay!" Goldberg said on The View.

whoopi goldberg fiercely defends president joe biden despite concerns over his age
Source: @THEVIEW/X

Whoopi Goldberg commented on Anna Delvey's casting on 'The View.'

"I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back," she added. "And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there’s a reason. Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?"

MORE ON:
jojo siwa
Delvey didn’t hold back, firing at Goldberg one day after being called out, telling her to "get her facts straight."

“I served my time and paid everyone back in full over three years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction,” the fake German heiress remarked.

She wrapped up her statement with a sharp jab, saying, “Stay nasty, ladies, but don’t forget to vote on September 17!"

anna delvey slams whoopi goldberg demands correction false facts the view
Source: ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.

Anna Delvey will be performing with her ankle monitor.

In their official DWTS casting press release, the show described Delvey as "an artist, fashion icon, and infamous NYC socialite who gained international attention after Netflix purchased the rights to her story and developed it into the 2022 miniseries Inventing Anna."

The participant, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, will be performing with an ankle monitor. Upon being asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether the device would hinder her movements, she responded, "In what way would it affect my performance? It’s actually pretty light."

People spoke to Siwa.

