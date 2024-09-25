Anna Delvey's Harsh 1-Word Reply to What She's Taking From 'DWTS' Shocks Partner Ezra Sosa: Watch
Ouch! It's safe to say Anna Delvey might not have had the best experience on Dancing With the Stars despite it being short and sweet.
On the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the ABC series, co-host Julianne Hough asked the convicted felon what she took away from the show, to which she replied, "Nothing."
Delvey's partner, Ezra Sosa, looked shocked at the reply.
Delvey also told Good Morning America that DWTS was a "new experience" for her, but her favorite part of the show was "getting eliminated." Sosa replied, saying that was not the "right answer."
For his part, Sosa was trying to look at the positive of being paired with Delvey, who posed as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.
"I definitely feel like Anna pushed herself a lot more than she would have expected during this competition. And granted we were set home a little bit earlier than expected. I do think, even tonight, seeing Anna open up a little bit in her dance and seeing her smile and seeing how elegant she was on the floor, it is a great way for her to kinda redeem herself. Even though it was kinda cut short," he said in the interview.
As OK! previously reported, Delvey has gotten backlash for being cast on the show in the first place.
First, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about Delvey, who left prison early in February 2021 due to good behavior, on The View.
"She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay!" Goldberg exclaimed about Delvey, who was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa.
"You know, I like pretty people too, but I gotta say, I’m listening to people b----- about what’s going on at the border and I’m listening to people b-------- about who shouldn’t be here — well what the h---, man? How does this work?" she continued, referring to immigration issues. "This is a [f--- you] in the face of a lot of people who have been trying to make their way back to this country and families torn apart."
Maks Chmerkovskiy, who is not appearing on Season 33, then weighed in and shared his thoughts on Delvey being brought on in the first place.
“So those are the kind of qualities you put together. And then there’s like, ‘OK, so who’s going to draw attention?’ And now you’re talking about someone like an Anna character, right?” Chmerkovskiy began on the "TMZ Podcast" on Monday, September 23, referring to the type of people the show brings on. “So my struggle here … I can see both sides. I can also be on the production side and I can be on the viewer side and understand it all. But if you want an ankle [bracelet] and sort of this, ‘D---, this is going to draw attention,’ and the scandalousness of it all – I mean, there’s so many other people you can choose from.”
"It doesn’t matter [who I would choose as a replacement]. To me, [Delvey’s] job was a professional liar. You’re gonna bring that person [on stage] and say, ‘Here’s a platform that a lot of people waited their entire actual career to be a part of,’ to also get a moment of a personal story [where they] can say, ‘This is who I actually am.’ Will I believe anything this lady says? Absolutely not," he fumed.