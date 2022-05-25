Money Problems: Anna Duggar Reportedly Burst Into Tears With Friend Over Financial Issues

"Josh acted as if it was just a natural thing to do," she continued. "He told me 'We're just doing what the Bible says... to have pure religion is to visit the Fatherless and Widows in their affliction.'"

Denise also mentioned a time when she went to Josh's car dealership in Arkansas to ask him about car troubles.

"Josh was incredibly busy, but he came out anyway and fix what was needed without charging me," she wrote, before elaborating on her opinion of the disgraced reality star's character. "I saw Josh is a loving husband to Anna respecting her and serving her. I saw his devotion to his children by paying attention to their needs and encouraging them to live right."