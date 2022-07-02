Josh Duggar's Commissary Shopping List Options In Texas Prison: Reeboks, Ritz Crackers & Taco Mix

Josh Duggar grew up on classic Duggar family recipes like homemade chicken and dumplings, tater-tot casserole and vanilla pudding pie, but as the disgraced former reality star sits behind bars at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas, meals and snack time are going to look very different for him.

The convicted sex offender was transferred from Washington County Jail to FCI Seagoville on Monday, June 27, after Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to serve 151 months in prison following being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.