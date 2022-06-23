A not-so-happy birthday? Anna Duggar isn't only celebrating her 34th birthday. Today also marks the 14 year anniversary of when she officially said "yes" and got engaged to Josh Duggar — but fans weren't pleased with the mom-of-seven's social media message.

The embattled couple started their courtship in 2006 after meeting through a homeschooling event. Two years later, Josh popped the question to his future wife on her 20th birthday. They said "I do" three months later in September 2008, however, this year, Anna is celebrating the day without the disgraced reality star as he sits behind bars in Washington County Jail.