Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison
Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.
Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25.
Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest daughter was spotted in a Duggar family snap that included James Duggar, Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire.
Mackynzie could be seen far in the background of the photo peeking out from behind two other girls as she smiled for the camera. She was dressed casually, wearing a gray t-shirt, a denim skirt and sandals. The snap was reportedly shared to James' Instagram Story according to Reddit users, but the pic has since expired.
Along with Mackynzie, Josh and Anna Duggar also share Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 8 months.
As OK! previously reported, although the children will be allowed to visit their father in prison, they won't be able hug him, nor will they all be permitted visit him at the same time due to FCI Seagoville's visitor restrictions.
According to the facility's rules, Josh is allotted "two visitor seats" per month. Each adult visitor is allowed to bring one child under the age of four.
"Visitation will be non-contact only," the prison's visitation plan read. "Physical contact of any kind, to include an embrace at the beginning or the conclusion of the visit, will not be permitted. Plexiglas barriers between inmate and visitors will be utilized to prevent contact."