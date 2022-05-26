Josh Duggar Not Allowed To Have Unsupervised Visits With His Children As Part Of His Sentencing

Josh Duggar will not be allowed to have unsupervised visits with his children when he spends a little over 12 years in prison, court documents obtained by Hollywood Life reveal.

Additionally, the disgraced reality star, 34, who was sentenced to 151 months in jail on Wednesday, May 25, after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, which include his seven children — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months — whom he shares with wife Anna.