Judge Who Sentenced Josh Duggar Calls His Crimes 'The Sickest Of The Sick': 'You Have Done Some Very Bad Things'

Prior to the day in court, Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, and his mother, Michelle Duggar, pleaded with the judge to let Josh get less than 20 years in jail.

“Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality,” Anna wrote in a letter that was dated on March 7. “I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon."

"Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others. If someone is having a difficult time, he is one of the first to encourage or try to help them in a tangible way. Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person. He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and take care of his wife and children. He is also generous and shares his resources with others in need," Michelle added.