Inside Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Relationship: From First Meeting to Divorce

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Met in 2007

Source: MEGA Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married for eight years.

Anna was still married to her first husband, Ben Indra, when she first crossed paths with Chris on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. "When I first met Chris, I was constantly looking for proof that he was not as great as he seemed," she wrote in her memoir, Unqualified. Although the Guardians of the Galaxy actor was attracted to Anna, he reportedly held back from pursuing a romantic relationship until she was single, according to Esquire. About a month after filming began, Anna separated from Ben, allowing her relationship with Chris to blossom as they "grew closer" on set. "You might think that, fresh off an almost decade-long relationship, I would be hesitant to move on to the next, but I couldn't have fallen more headfirst into my feelings for Chris," she added in the book.

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Got Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Meeting

Source: MEGA Anna Faris and Chris Pratt continue to co-parent their son, Jack.

In January 2009, a representative for the Scary Movie actress confirmed she and Chris had gotten engaged in late 2008.

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Tied the Knot in July 2009

Source: MEGA Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have remained on friendly terms.

Anna and Chris eloped in an intimate ceremony in Bali on July 9, 2009. "The best parts of my 2009 wedding were seeing my wife with flowers in her hair, the two families coming together, heartfelt speeches – and a pretty great fistfight on the dance floor," Chris revealed to Us Weekly. Months before the intimate wedding, the Avengers: Endgame actor told People he knew she was The One. "I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon [after I met her,]" he told the outlet while at the Hollywood premiere of Parks & Recreation in April 2009. "It took a while for me to admit it, because it would be crazy to be like, 'I want to marry you' the first day I met her. But I could have!"

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Welcomed Their Son Before Their Split

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Source: MEGA Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's son was born nine weeks prematurely.

On August 17, 2012, Anna and Chris welcomed their son, Jack, who was born nine weeks early. Weighing just 3 pounds and 12 ounces at birth, he spent about a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where doctors informed his parents he had suffered severe brain bleeding and could face developmental disabilities. During a January 2013 visit to Late Night with David Letterman, Chris revealed that the then-four-month-old Jack was "totally healthy now." ​​"Oh, God, he is just ... he's amazing," he said. "I love him so much. He's just a ball of joy. He's terrific… He is just so perfect and I love him so much."

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Announced Their Separation on Social Media

Source: MEGA Chris Pratt shares three children with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In a joint August 2017 statement on Facebook, Anna and Chris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement read. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." It added, "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Chris officially filed for divorce that December, citing irreconcilable differences. "Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," he told Entertainment Weekly. "And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Finalized Their Divorce in 2018

Source: MEGA Anna Faris quietly married Michael Barrett in 2021.

Anna and Chris finalized their divorce in October 2018. "Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," a source Entertainment Tonight at the time. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

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Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Remarried After Their Divorce But Remain Amicable Co-Parents

Source: MEGA Anna Faris admitted feeling 'sad' following her divorce from Chris Pratt.