PHOTOS Harried Hollywood Moms: Kim Kardashian, Anna Faris and More Source: MEGA Their lives may look perfect, but even celeb parents get fed up with their misbehaving kids. OK! Staff Aug. 9 2025, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian

Zoe Saldaña

Star Trek actress Zoe Saldaña has three sons with husband Marco Perego, 10-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and 8-year-old Zen. "It's fun as h---," the 47-year-old said of being a boy mom, but added, "At all times, every waking minute of your day is spent trying to talk someone from beating someone else, or burning the house down, or flashing a neighbor, or smelling someone else's butt."

Charlize Theron

"They can be a-------," the Oscar winner, 49, joked of her kids, Jackson, 12, and 9-year-old August, adding that they don't exactly treat her like a movie star. "I'm just trying to keep my head above water, because they are smart and they are witty and they are firecrackers, but they do not go, 'Oh my God, Mom, you're so amazing,'" Charlize Theron griped in an interview. "They're like, 'Excuse me, I need. I want!'"

Hilary Duff

"Kids are annoying, I'm not going to lie," said the mom to Luca, 13 (with ex Mike Comrie), and Banks, 6, Mae, 4, and Townes, 1, her daughters with husband Matthew Koma. "When I get in bed every single night and we're like, 'Oh my God, do we hate our kids or what?' And then we wake up and the next day's a new day and we're like, 'We're so freaking grateful for our kids,'" Hilary Duff said, adding, "They're funny and they make us laugh and they also frustrate the h--- out of us."

Anna Faris

Buckle up! The 48-year-old recently revealed that Jack, 12, her son with ex Chris Pratt, is starting to go through puberty. "He told me that he thinks he has an armpit hair," Anna Faris told hosts Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester on Today last year. "It's happening!" The House Bunny star also said the tween drives her "crazy" in a very relatable way: "He's like, 'Mom, where's my backpack?' when it's right there!"

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

