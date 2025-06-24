What to Know About the Final 'Worst Cooks in America' Season After Anne Burrell's Death: Release Date and More
What Is the Title of Anne Burrell's Final 'Worst Cooks in America' Season?
Anne Burrell's legacy lives on.
Nearly a week after the celebrity chef died at the age of 55 on June 17, Food Network announced it will air the final season of Worst Cooks in America, titled Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible. Chef Gabe Bertaccini, who co-hosted the season with Burrell, said the late TV personality "was so invested" in the series.
"It was her baby. She wasn't there for the paycheck," he told People.
Bertaccini also recalled their first meeting before filming the 29th season, saying they "really bonded over food, about [his] journey, [his] story."
"I remember she was so engaged in who I was, where I was from. And I really saw a side of Anne that, because until then I just saw her on TV, so I saw a side of Anne that was so human and so interested and so inquisitive, and just smart and quick and fun and witty," he divulged. "She was exactly who you see on TV.”
The Italian chef explained, "It doesn't matter if you met her right now or 10 years ago, she was equally generous with her knowledge, her time."
Even a month after filming, Burrell was still texting him about the participants as she was always "in touch with the people that were in her team, or even the contestants."
What Can Fans Expect From Anne Burrell's Show?
Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible features "recruits who are professional performers and used to stealing the spotlight, but in the kitchen, they are dishing out disasters," according to the cable network.
The press release continued, "In the premiere episode, chefs Anne Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini have their work cut out for them as they attempt to turn a bunch of culinary train wrecks into kitchen stars, but first, they need to know what they are up against," the press release continues. "The recruits kick things off with their signature showstopper dish, and in the main dish challenge, they tackle the ultimate test: recreating the chefs' 'winner winner chicken dinner.' Those with promise move on while the rest face elimination. Across the season, with guidance from Anne and Gabe, the recruits will tackle restaurant classics, try to master global cuisines, and compete in the fan-favorite Remote Control Chef challenge, in their bid to be the best of the worst."
What's the Planned Programming Block for the Final 'Worst Cooks in America' Season?
In addition to the show's last season, Food Network also prepared a Special Anne Burrell Programming Block, airing on June 25.
It will start with Guy's Grocery Games – "All-Stars and A-Lister Dinners" at 10 p.m. ET/PT followed by Worst Cooks in America: Worst of the Worst and Worst Cooks in America: Boot Camp Diaries at 11 p.m. ET/PT and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
When Will Anne Burrell's 'Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible' Premiere?
Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible will premiere on July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Where Can Fans Watch Anne Burrell's 'Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible'?
Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible will air on Food Network before streaming the next day on HBO Max.