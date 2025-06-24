What to Know About the Final 'Worst Cooks in America' Season After Anne Burrell's Death: Release Date and More

Anne Burrell's legacy lives on.

Nearly a week after the celebrity chef died at the age of 55 on June 17, Food Network announced it will air the final season of Worst Cooks in America, titled Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible. Chef Gabe Bertaccini, who co-hosted the season with Burrell, said the late TV personality "was so invested" in the series.

"It was her baby. She wasn't there for the paycheck," he told People.

Bertaccini also recalled their first meeting before filming the 29th season, saying they "really bonded over food, about [his] journey, [his] story."

"I remember she was so engaged in who I was, where I was from. And I really saw a side of Anne that, because until then I just saw her on TV, so I saw a side of Anne that was so human and so interested and so inquisitive, and just smart and quick and fun and witty," he divulged. "She was exactly who you see on TV.”

The Italian chef explained, "It doesn't matter if you met her right now or 10 years ago, she was equally generous with her knowledge, her time."

Even a month after filming, Burrell was still texting him about the participants as she was always "in touch with the people that were in her team, or even the contestants."