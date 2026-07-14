Anne Hathaway, 43, Confesses She Was 'Shocked' by Her Third Pregnancy: 'We're Calling This One Our Buzzer Beater'

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Anne Hathaway revealed she and her husband, Adam Shulman, were "shocked" when they found out she was pregnant with their third child. The 43-year-old made the hilarious confession while chatting with Seth Meyers on the Monday, July 13, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I mean, we were, knew what we were doing," she quipped. "But we were so shocked by how it worked!"

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'We're Calling This One Our Buzzer-Beater'

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her and husband Adam Shulman's third child.

Hathaway and Shulman, 45, already have two sons: Jonathon, 10, and Jack, 6. They have been married since 2012. "We were just...We were so shocked it went this way," Hathaway added. "So we're calling this one our buzzer-beater." Hathway has been candid in the past about her struggles with fertility. When she announced her second pregnancy in 2019, she revealed it had not been "a straight line." "For everyone going through infertility and conception h---, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," Hathaway wrote. "Sending you extra love."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway revealed her third pregnancy on Instagram.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway revealed her third pregnancy in an Instagram post before her 'The Odyssey' press tour.

Hathaway revealed her third pregnancy in an Instagram post ahead of her press tour for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. She uploaded a video of herself wearing all white and hugging her stomach with Barbara Lewis's "Baby I'm Yours" playing in the background. Hathaway opened her arms to reveal her baby bump and grinned. "x Baby, I'm yours xx," she captioned the post.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway has been showing off her baby bump during the press tour for 'The Odyssey.'

The Oscar-winning actress has had a busy year between her pregnancy and promoting several films, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The End of Oak Street, Verity and The Odyssey. Hathaway managed to conceal her pregnancy while traipsing across the country for her long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada sequel in May. “She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant," a source told Page Six. "Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s a superhero.”

Who Does Anne Hathaway Play in 'The Odyssey'?

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway stars in 'The Odyssey' alongside Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.