Anne Hathaway, 43, Confesses She Was 'Shocked' by Her Third Pregnancy: 'We're Calling This One Our Buzzer Beater'
July 14 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Anne Hathaway revealed she and her husband, Adam Shulman, were "shocked" when they found out she was pregnant with their third child.
The 43-year-old made the hilarious confession while chatting with Seth Meyers on the Monday, July 13, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"I mean, we were, knew what we were doing," she quipped. "But we were so shocked by how it worked!"
'We're Calling This One Our Buzzer-Beater'
Hathaway and Shulman, 45, already have two sons: Jonathon, 10, and Jack, 6. They have been married since 2012.
"We were just...We were so shocked it went this way," Hathaway added. "So we're calling this one our buzzer-beater."
Hathway has been candid in the past about her struggles with fertility. When she announced her second pregnancy in 2019, she revealed it had not been "a straight line."
"For everyone going through infertility and conception h---, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," Hathaway wrote. "Sending you extra love."
Hathaway revealed her third pregnancy in an Instagram post ahead of her press tour for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
She uploaded a video of herself wearing all white and hugging her stomach with Barbara Lewis's "Baby I'm Yours" playing in the background.
Hathaway opened her arms to reveal her baby bump and grinned.
"x Baby, I'm yours xx," she captioned the post.
- Anne Hathaway Cradles Her Baby Bump at 'The Odyssey' Premiere as She Prepares to Welcome Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman: Photos
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- Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman — Watch Announcement Video
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The Oscar-winning actress has had a busy year between her pregnancy and promoting several films, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The End of Oak Street, Verity and The Odyssey.
Hathaway managed to conceal her pregnancy while traipsing across the country for her long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada sequel in May.
“She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant," a source told Page Six. "Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s a superhero.”
Who Does Anne Hathaway Play in 'The Odyssey'?
Now, the actress is showing off her bump alongside Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron as they promote The Odyssey, which hits theaters on July 17.
Hathaway plays Penelope, the Queen of Ithaca, who has been awaiting the return of her husband, Odysseus, for 20 years.
"She’s probably the most well-known character that I’ve ever played. But we only know her as far as we can see,” Hathaway told AP of her role. "I didn’t want to negate anything that anyone had ever felt about Penelope, that she was, you know, the picture of modesty, she’s a paragon of patience, all of those things."
"But a paragon isn’t a person," she added. "And so I thought, OK, so let’s allow that that’s the way the world sees her. Who is she when no one’s looking?”