Anne Hathaway Hilariously Reacts After Her Question Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Go Silent: Watch
Anne Hathaway hilariously brushed off an awkward moment during her Monday, April 29, appearance on The Tonight Show.
While chatting with host Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 41, was shocked when her question to the audience was met with complete silence.
When talking about her upcoming film, The Idea of You — where Hathaway portrays a 39-year-old who starts a relationship with at 24-year-old boy band member, played by Nicholas Galitzine — The Devil Wears Prada alum asked, “Has anybody here read the book?”
Hathaway was then met with an awkward silence, to which she laughed and covered her mouth in surprise.
Fallon then played it off, quipping, “No, we don’t read.” Hathaway then insisted, “Well, you should its fabulous.”
The talk show host added, “You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people that read books. We do Audible here.”
After going back and forth, Fallon brought the conversation back.
“So it’s based off this book,” to which Hathaway pointedly replied, “What’s a book.”
In response to the interaction, fans praised both Hathaway and Fallon for the silly moment.
“This is seriously so funny. I can’t stop thinking about it. Anne is fighting for her life up there and handling it like a pro,” one user penned, while another added, “Her actual shock in that moment (sic) so good.”
“’You wanna go to Stephen Colbert’ is actually a very smart joke right off the cuff,” a third person wrote, as a fourth shared, “Lmao Jimmy is funny when he tries.”
While promoting The Idea of You elsewhere, Hathaway also opened up about the early days of her career. The Princess Diaries star recalled being required to kiss numerous men to determine if there was chemistry between them in an interview with V Magazine.
“I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?'” she remembered. “And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ Because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross."
At the time, she went along with what she was asked because she didn’t want to be a “difficult” young actress, explaining: “It was just a very different time and now we know better.”