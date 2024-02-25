OK Magazine
Anne Hathaway Praised for Twerking to Nicki Minaj’s Hit Song 'Anaconda' at Versace After-Party: Watch

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@BuzzingPop/X
By:

Feb. 25 2024, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Anne Hathaway isn’t afraid to get down!

On Friday, February 23, Princess Dairies alum showed off her dance moves while at the after-party for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week presentation.

Source: @BuzzingPop/X

In the viral social media clip, the 41-year-old actress was surrounded by attendees as she twerked to Nicki Minaj’s 2014 hit “Anaconda.” The star — who was dressed in a stunning black and white checked two-piece set — got down particularly low when the song chanted “Oh my God, look at her butt!”

Those around her cheered her on with laughter and wide smiles. Many fans online also showed their support for the brunette beauty’s fun-filled night out.

anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway is 41 years old.

“She’s such a bad b---- with class… God I love Anne,” one user praised, while another raved, “She’s always been a baddie.”

A third person called her “Mother,” as a fourth individual declared her “QUEEN.”

One last fan gushed, “You can’t make me ever not love her.”

As OK! previously reported, just one day later, The Devil Wears Prada star received even more positive affirmation from fans when she wore a dress inspired by the iconic movie to the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24.

anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway is known for her role in 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

The celeb stepped out on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in an cerulean Atelier Versace floor-length gown, which nodded to a scene from the famous movie.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway said, “This look was guided by a practical reality: I was literally stepping off a plane and onto the carpet, so I needed something visually impactful but friendly on the body.”

MORE ON:
Anne Hathaway
“Also, given who I was presenting with, I asked for a very specific color,” she hinted, noting she would be on stage with co-star Meryl Streep later that night.

In the film, Streep’s character, who is a fashion editor, comments on Hathaway’s character’s blue sweater.

anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway is starring in the upcoming film 'The Idea of You.'

“What you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean,” Streep’s character quipped.

Fans were overjoyed to see the reference to the 2006 film.

Incredible, no notes,” one person said of Hathaway, while another added, “So gorgeous, Anne!”

“Oh she knew and we would love her even more for this,” a third user shared.

Source: OK!

Later that night, Hathaway, Streep and Emily Blunt — who all starred in The Devil Wears Prada together — reunited on stage to present best actor in a comedy series.

The presentation began with Streep telling the crowd she had forgotten her glasses and the envelope with this year’s winner listed. Hathaway and Blunt then appeared with Streep’s missing items, a nod to their roles as her assistants.

