Vacation Goals! Anne Hathaway Spotted Boarding Valentino's Yacht During Glamorous Trip to the Greek Islands: Photos
Anne Hathaway is living her best life on the Greek islands!
On Thursday, July 25, The Devil Wears Prada alum was spotted on a yacht of her own and aboard designer Valentino Garavani’s massive boat.
The star, 41, soaked up the sun on the vessel alongside one of her sons and her husband, Adam Shulman. In the stills, Hathaway wore a brown swimsuit, large sunglasses and a sun hat as she enjoyed the gorgeous view.
After a long day of sunbathing, Hathaway — who recently starred in The Idea of You — was seen hopping onto the fashion icon’s yacht while wearing a stunning printed gown and a slicked back hairstyle.
Hathaway is no stranger to spending time with the world’s most successful designers, as she was spotted getting down to Nicki Minaj’s 2014 hit “Anaconda” at the after-party for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week presentation.
In February, the clip of the celeb twerking in a black and white checkered two-piece set took over the internet, with fans gushing over the amazing moment, calling Hathaway “Mother” and “QUEEN.”
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two was also praised for how she handled things during her April 29 appearance on The Tonight Show.
During the episode, Hathaway experienced a particularly awkward moment when her question to the audience was met with complete silence.
While talking to host Jimmy Fallon about The Idea of You — where the actress portrayed a 39-year-old who sparks a romance with at 24-year-old boy band member, played by Nicholas Galitzine — Hathaway asked, “Has anybody here read the book?”
The brunette beauty got no response, to which she laughed and covered her mouth in surprise.
Fallon then added, “No, we don’t read,” to which Hathaway said, “Well, you should, it's fabulous.”
“You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people that read books. We do Audible here,” Fallon quipped.
“So it’s based off this book,” Fallon queried. Hathaway then hilariously joked, “What’s a book.”
In response to the clip, fans couldn’t get enough of the silly moment between the stars.
“This is seriously so funny. I can’t stop thinking about it. Anne is fighting for her life up there and handling it like a pro,” one user penned, while another shared, “Her actual shock in that moment ... so good.”