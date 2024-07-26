Vacation Goals! Anne Hathaway Spotted Boarding Valentino's Yacht During Glamorous Trip to the Greek Islands: Photos

The star, 41, soaked up the sun on the vessel alongside one of her sons and her husband, Adam Shulman. In the stills, Hathaway wore a brown swimsuit, large sunglasses and a sun hat as she enjoyed the gorgeous view.

After a long day of sunbathing, Hathaway — who recently starred in The Idea of You — was seen hopping onto the fashion icon’s yacht while wearing a stunning printed gown and a slicked back hairstyle.