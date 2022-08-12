Anne Heche Expected To Be Taken Off Of Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche is not expected to survive her injuries following her shocking car accident on Friday, August 5.
The Donnie Brasco actress was taken to the hospital via ambulance after she crashed into a Los Angeles apartment complex causing her blue Mini Cooper to burst into flames. It was later confirmed Heche had severe burns and was in critical condition.
"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the Volcano star's rep said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continued. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," her rep added. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love."
"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," the statement concluded.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, August 9, her rep shared that Heche had suffered "significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation" as well as "burns that require surgical intervention."
Following the crash, law enforcement obtained a warrant to test her blood for evidence that she had been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her tragic car accident. The test later revealed that both cocaine and Fentanyl were in her system, though it is unclear if she was under the influence of Fentanyl while operating her vehicle.