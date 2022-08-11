Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche's Hospitalization After Fiery Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres shared her thoughts on her ex Anne Heche's recent car crash, which left her in a coma.

“I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” the 64-year-old told photographers on Monday, August 8.

According to the former TV host, she and Heche are not in touch.

“I wouldn’t know [how she’s doing]," DeGeneres said of the actress, whom she dated from 1997 to 2000.