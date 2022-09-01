Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.

DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALS

The tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.