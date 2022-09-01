OK Magazine
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

anne heche son fights for estate
Source: Instagram @anneheche
By:

Sep. 1 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.

Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.

The tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.

anne heche son fights for estate
Source: MEGA
On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting to be named administrator of Heche's estate. Laffoon — who Heche shared with ex Coleman Laffoon is the Emmy winner's only adult successor. Laffoon's younger brother, Atlas Tupper, is 13.

“[The] estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs – Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper,” Homer’s petition read. “Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor.”

anne heche son fights for estate
Source: MEGA
Aside from her property and access to bank accounts, Laffoon is also seeking guardianship over his brother.

The hearing is scheduled for October 11.

Source: OK!
The young man is handling the recent news to the best of his ability and has shared his grief process with the public.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Homer said in a statement. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Laffoon expressed gratitude for supportive fans as well. "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he continued. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."

OK! previously reported that Heche's cause of death was inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries.

