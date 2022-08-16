New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed
New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles.
In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.
Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash.
Unlike the other parts of Mishele's home, the room she was in at the time did not immediately catch fire or collapse; but the same can't be said for the rest of her house. Though the home owner survived the accident, Mishele is reportedly suffering from physical and mental injuries.
"I am only here to help Lynne go through the process of dealing with insurance companies so that she can start rebuilding her life," Mishele's attorney, Shawn Holley, said of his client's next steps. "This was never about lawsuits or making money. She has lost everything and is so appreciative of all the love and support she has received."
As OK! reported, Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper on Friday, August 5, when she drove into Mishele's home, igniting a blaze. The Spread actress suffered significant burns from the crash and lost consciousness, which she never regained.
Two days after Heche was declared dead on Friday, August 12, she was taken off life support after an organ recipient had been chosen.
"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep said in a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
The soap opera star is survived by her two sons: Atlas Tupper, 13, and Homer Laffoon, 20.