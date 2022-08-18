Anne Heche's Official Cause Of Death Revealed Weeks After Fatal, Fiery Car Crash

Heche's manner of death was listed as an accident, with the report noting that a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" was another "significant condition" from the horrifying crash that left her in a coma.

ANNE HECHE WAS ERRATIC, SPILLED CHAMPAGNE IN FINAL PUBLIC APPEARANCE BEFORE FATAL CRASH

The soap opera star, who died at age 53, was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she barreled it into the L.A. home, resulting in the residence also catching on fire. Luckily, the home owner was not killed in the crash, but she is suffering from physical and mental injuries.