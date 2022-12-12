‘He's Been Through A Lot’: Anne Heche's Ex Coleman Laffoon Gives Update On 20-Year-Old Son Homer

Anne Heche's son Homer is doing his best to cope in the months following her tragic death. The late actress' ex-husband, Coley Laffoon, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 11, to give an update on how his 20-year-old is doing ahead of his first Christmas without his mom.

"@homerheche has been through a lot," the real estate advisor began the heartbreaking update along with a photo of Homer decorating the tree. "To have him with us, capping the tree with a star, sharing his joy & loving and being loved by his family is a moment that takes my breath away."

