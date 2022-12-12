‘He's Been Through A Lot’: Anne Heche's Ex Coleman Laffoon Gives Update On 20-Year-Old Son Homer
Anne Heche's son Homer is doing his best to cope in the months following her tragic death. The late actress' ex-husband, Coley Laffoon, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 11, to give an update on how his 20-year-old is doing ahead of his first Christmas without his mom.
"@homerheche has been through a lot," the real estate advisor began the heartbreaking update along with a photo of Homer decorating the tree. "To have him with us, capping the tree with a star, sharing his joy & loving and being loved by his family is a moment that takes my breath away."
ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER PETITIONS FOR MORE AUTHORITY OVER HER ESTATE, EX JAMES TUPPER TRIES TO HAVE IT REJECTED
The proud papa continued to gush over his strong kiddo, adding, "I want to share that moment here. We are lucky and grateful to have Homer with us. Three cheers for Ho-ho-Homer. We love you.”
Anne, who also shares son Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, with ex James Tupper, and Coley were married from 2001 until they called it quits in 2009.
Following the Spread star's August 11, passing, the former actor shared his grief with the public on social media. “In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things,” he explained in a video shared to Instagram. “One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough — it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK.”
DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALS
The final autopsy and toxicology report revealed Anne, who was 53 years old at the time of her passing, was under the influence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, as it was detected in her system after the fiery crash that took her life.
On August 5, the blonde beauty crashed her vehicle into a two-story residence, igniting a deadly fire and leaving her in coma for a week prior to her death.
In the months which followed, Homer was officially granted control over her financial assets after a tumultuous court battle with Heche's other baby daddy James Tupper.