Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Posts Touching Video Tribute After Actress' Sudden Death
Anne Heche's former husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon gave a touching farewell to the 53-year-old actress after she succumbed to the injuries she suffered from a fiery car wreck.
On August 12, the day she was pronounced deceased, the real estate agent, with whom she shares 20-year-old son Homer with, recorded a sweet Instagram video to share kind words and give an update to fans.
"In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to," the 48-year-old stated. "Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough ... it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK."
"So for all those people checking in, thank you," he continued. "It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support, and we’re gonna be OK."
"I think Anne ... I like to think she's free — free from pain and enjoying whatever's next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless and loved really hard," noted Laffoon. "Goodbye, Anne. Thank you for all the good times. See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."
He followed up with a throwback photo of the actress and their son, which he captioned, "It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey."
Homer shared a few words of his own and made mention of his half-brother Atlas, 13, whose father is Heche's ex James Tupper.
"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," he told a publication. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he continued. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."
As OK! reported, the star was declared dead last week after driving her car into a house. It was later revealed that she had drugs in her system at the time of the crash.