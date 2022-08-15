Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Posts Touching Video Tribute After Actress' Sudden Death

"I think Anne ... I like to think she's free — free from pain and enjoying whatever's next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless and loved really hard," noted Laffoon. "Goodbye, Anne. Thank you for all the good times. See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

He followed up with a throwback photo of the actress and their son, which he captioned, "It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey."