Anne Heche's Final Autopsy Confirms Cocaine In Late Star's System At Time Of Fatal Fiery Crash: Report

The final autopsy and toxicology report for Anne Heche confirmed that while there was no evidence of the late star being impaired at the time of her fiery crash, benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, was detected in her system.

According to the documents, cocaine was detected in the actress' body when investigators pulled a sample after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in California on August 5. The 53-year-old was trapped inside her vehicle as it ignited a massive fire in which she was trapped for 45 minutes.