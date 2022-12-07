Anne Heche's Final Autopsy Confirms Cocaine In Late Star's System At Time Of Fatal Fiery Crash: Report
The final autopsy and toxicology report for Anne Heche confirmed that while there was no evidence of the late star being impaired at the time of her fiery crash, benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, was detected in her system.
According to the documents, cocaine was detected in the actress' body when investigators pulled a sample after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in California on August 5. The 53-year-old was trapped inside her vehicle as it ignited a massive fire in which she was trapped for 45 minutes.
The toxicology report also stated that fentanyl was detected in her urine, but it has since been determined that the drug was given to her in the hospital as she was getting treatment for pain. No alcohol was found in Heche's system despite prior speculation after she appeared to have some sort of bottle up front with her moments before the crash.
As OK! reported, Heche barreled her car into a two-story residence, resulting in the home also catching on fire. Heche remained in a coma for nearly a week before it was revealed that she was "not expected to survive" and declared legally dead on Friday, August 12. She was taken off life support two days later after it was ensured her organs could be donated in accordance with her wishes.
Though the first responders arrived to the scene at around 11:01 a.m. local time, it wasn't until 11:49 a.m. that she was rescued, with the heavy fire and smoke conditions making it impossible for the the Six Days Seven Nights star to be saved before she ultimately died due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries.
In light of the soap star's tragic death, her son Homer Laffoon was officially granted control over her financial assets following a months-long legal battle with Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper — the father of her other son, 13-year-old Atlas.
The judge titled Laffoon, 20 — whose father is Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — the General Manager of his mom's estate at the end of last month.