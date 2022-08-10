Rosie O'Donnell Reacts To Anne Heche's 'Horrifying' Crash After Trolling Her For 'Relationship With Space Aliens'

“I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens,” O’Donnell explained in a clip posted to TikTok.

The star then turned the conversation toward drunk driving. Although it is unclear whether Heche was intoxicated at the time of the incident, ​​authorities reportedly obtained a warrant to test the Six Days Seven Nights star’s blood shortly after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Friday, August 5. The results of the test are still pending, though Heche is currently under investigation for a possible DUI and hit and run, per CNN.

'SHE'S LUCKY SHE DIDN'T KILL ANYONE': ALEC BALDWIN RIDICULED FOR SENDING SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE TO ANNE HECHE AFTER CAR CRASH

“If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is and that’s terrifying, isn’t it?” O’Donnell speculated noting that “it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone.”