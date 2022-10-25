James Tupper Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Son Homer Of 'Hostility' Toward Brother Atlas

James Tupper is making matters personal in the heated battle with Homer Laffoon over Anne Heche’s estate.

After the 57-year-old’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his 13-year-old son, Atlas, unexpectedly died in a tragic car accident on Thursday, August 11, without an official will, the conflicted pair was forced to settle Heche's properties in court, including the custody of Tupper's son with the actress.

In court documents filed on Monday, October 24, Tupper claimed the 20-year-old has acted in a “hostile manner towards Atlas and has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all.”