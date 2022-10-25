James Tupper Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Son Homer Of 'Hostility' Toward Brother Atlas
James Tupper is making matters personal in the heated battle with Homer Laffoon over Anne Heche’s estate.
After the 57-year-old’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his 13-year-old son, Atlas, unexpectedly died in a tragic car accident on Thursday, August 11, without an official will, the conflicted pair was forced to settle Heche's properties in court, including the custody of Tupper's son with the actress.
In court documents filed on Monday, October 24, Tupper claimed the 20-year-old has acted in a “hostile manner towards Atlas and has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all.”
“Further, ATLAS has no confidence in [Homer’s] ability to meet his fiduciary obligations to ATLAS,” the legal files obtained by a news publication continued.
In addition to Laffoon's alleged poor treatment toward his younger brother, Tupper accused Heche's son to have “broken several promises” and failed to provide an “inventory list and pictures of the tangible personal property” to which he wishes to possess form his mother's estate.
ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER PETITIONS FOR MORE AUTHORITY OVER HER ESTATE, EX JAMES TUPPER TRIES TO HAVE IT REJECTED
“To date, neither ATLAS nor parent JAMES have received an inventory,” the court documents proceeded. "JAMES and ALTAS have personal knowledge of Decedent's financial affairs. In particular, they are aware that Decedent owned no real property at the time of her passing."
Tupper demanded a list was provided to Atlas “so it can be determined whether Laffoon actually safeguards all of [Heche’s] personal property in the future and conflict can be minimized.”
ANNE HECHE'S EX JAMES TUPPER HAS 'LITTLE TO NO CLAIM' IN REQUESTING CUSTODY OF SON WITH LATE ACTRESS, EXPERT SAYS
The motion went on to provide evidence as to why Laffoon should not have the right to collect money from his deceased parent, stating, "It makes no sense under the circumstances to grant, let alone on an ex parte basis, the general power to collect 'rents' and the vaguely worded 'claims' requested by LAFFOON, who (again) has provided no detail on what incoming 'claims, rents' or income he is aware of that justifies expansion of powers."
Tupper also insisted the opposition's request “underscores [Laffoon’s] lack of competence and inability to preserve estate assets” and noted Laffoon's “wasteful and needless litigation.”
Although a judge denied Tupper guardianship as the father and only living parent of his son, Atlas, the court has yet to rule on The Requin actor's most recent legal requests.
Radar obtained court documents regarding Tupper's accusations against Laffoon from Monday, October 24.