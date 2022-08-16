Anne Heche Revealed Who Should Play Her In A Movie 7 Months Before Untimely Death

As for why Heche was so enthralled with Cyrus, she said, "I've seen her in Hannah Montana. To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she's been — going from Disney into, you know, 'Wrecking Ball.' The way she moves, the way she sings, her voice, her compassion — she f**king loves everyone. Her ability to get out on stage and sing a cappella! That would be the way that I would see a pure artist engaging with the world, and I think she's a great f**king actress."

She added, "Kristen gave me my second Emmy nomination — she and I played a mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago, and she's felt like a reflection of me — dedicated, her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing and humor. I see myself a lot in her."