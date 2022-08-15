Anne Heche Is Survived By Her 2 Sons, Homer & Atlas: See Photos Of Her Boys

"My boys and every other boy I know ... are active, active, active. I play football, baseball ... I play all these things I never thought I would play," she previously shared. "Anything with a ball they love. Boys are cuddlers and lovers though. When you tire them out, they love to sit and cuddle their mama. That’s the blessing of boys."

"I always wanted to be a mom," she's gushed. "I don't think you can ever imagine how much you just are in love."

Scroll down to learn more about Heche's children.