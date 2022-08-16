Anne Heche Exhibited Erratic Behavior & Spilled Champagne In Final Podcast Taping Before Fatal Crash
Anne Heche's final appearance on her podcast was full of clues that the actress may not have been in her right mind prior to the crash that took her life.
In the since-deleted episode of the late star's podcast, "Better Together w/ Anne Heche and Heather Duffy," which was recorded days prior to the accident, Heche seemed to exhibit erratic behavior and revealed she had been drinking heavily.
In the now scrubbed episode per Radar, entitled "Just The 2022 Of Us," the Spread actress told her cohost she had been drinking vodka "wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "bad day." Heche could also be heard slurring her words as she spoke, often speaking over her cohost Heather Duffy.
DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALS
The Men In Trees actress also seemed to be erratically moving her hands around, constantly grabbing at her blonde hair and rocking back and forth as she chatted with Duffy.
At one point, the two podcasters poured glasses of champagne to cheers with their producer, only for Heche to spill her drink all over the table.
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, August 12, Heche passed away at the age of 53 after she crashed her car into a two-story home one week prior. She lost her consciousness on site of the crash and was left in a coma.
“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven," her good friend Nancy David shared on Instagram after she was taken off life support on Sunday, August 14.
POLICE BELIEVE ANNE HECHE WAS INTOXICATED AFTER SHE CRASHED INTO HOUSE, AUTHORITIES GET WARRANT TO DRAW HER BLOOD
"I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me," she wrote in the heartbreaking post.
The Daytime Emmy Award winner's representative released a statement after her family decided to take Heche off life support, saying: "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."
"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement read. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."