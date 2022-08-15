Anne Heche Has Been 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' 2 Days After Untimely Death
Two days after Anne Heche died at 53 years old, her rep tells OK! the actress "has been peacefully taken off life support" after an organ recipient has been chosen.
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star, who passed away after driving into a home in California and then entered a coma, was not expected to survive.
"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the rep said in a statement.
"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Tributes started pouring in about Heche, including one from her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon.
"I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said. "Homer [their son] is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."
Homer also shared a message of his own about Heche, who shares Homer with Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas with ex James Tupper. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," he said. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he noted. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."
Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl when she drove into the home, but now the car crash is no longer being investigated.