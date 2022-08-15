Anne Heche Has Been 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' 2 Days After Untimely Death

As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star, who passed away after driving into a home in California and then entered a coma, was not expected to survive.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the rep said in a statement.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."