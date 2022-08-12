'A Sad Day': Anne Heche's Exes Pay Tribute To 'Donnie Brasco' Actress Following Her Tragic Passing

As OK! previously reported, it was announced on Thursday night, August 11, that the Everwood star would be taken off of life support.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," her rep said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continued. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

A blood test revealed she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash.