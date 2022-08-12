'A Sad Day': Anne Heche's Exes Pay Tribute To 'Donnie Brasco' Actress Following Her Tragic Passing
Anne Heche passed away at 53-years-old after sustaining severe burns and other fatal injuries in a horrifying car crash that occurred last Friday. Now, some of her famous exes have taken to social media to pay touching tributes to the Volcano actress
"This is a sad day," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted on Friday, August 12. "I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love."
Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years from 1997 to 2000 after meeting at a Vanity Fair event. The Donnie Brasco star later opened up on their steamy first night together in her book.
"We went inside and had the best night of lovemaking I had ever experienced," she wrote. "In one night I had decided that I was in love. I had always heard of love at first sight. I had always fantasized it happening to me. Ellen fulfilled my fantasy."
However, after three years of dating, the two eventually called it quits following reports their romance was no longer "working."
Heche's ex James Tupper — who she shares 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper with — also paid tribute to the mother of his child with a simple photo of the late actress and the caption "love you forever."
The Canadian actor and the Six Days and Seven Nights actress dated for over ten years, from 2007 to 2018. Following their split, the former couple quickly became embroiled in a lengthy custody and child support battle in which Tupper accused his ex of abusing drugs.
Heche's ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon — they share 20-year-old Homer — also posted a video to Instagram eulogizing the actress, calling her "brave and fearless."
"Goodbye, Anne. Love you, thank you. Thank you for all the good times," he concluded the clip. "There were so many, and see you on the other side, and in the meantime, I’ve got our son. He’ll be fine. Love you."
As OK! previously reported, it was announced on Thursday night, August 11, that the Everwood star would be taken off of life support.
"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," her rep said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continued. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
A blood test revealed she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash.