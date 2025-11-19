'She Stabbed Me in the Back': Annie Knight Lashes Out at Former Pal Bonnie Blue Over OnlyFans Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight isn’t holding back about why her friendship with Bonnie Blue fell apart. During a recent appearance with radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson, Knight opened up about the months-long tension between her and the adult content creator she once considered a close friend.

Kyle and Jackie O/YoutTube

Things got tense fast when Sandilands asked, “You've earned millions of dollars doing this the right way, but some people are doing this the wrong way?” Jackie O followed up with, “Is this Bonnie Blue we're talking about?” prompting Knight to answer with a simple, “Yup.”

Annie Knight said Bonnie Blue betrayed her.

From there, Knight, who appeared as guest with Lily Phillips, dove right into what went wrong. “Her morals were just very different to mine. We were friends, and I stood up for her a lot, and then she basically just turned around and stabbed me in the back,” she said, adding that Blue “was trying to get me banned from OnlyFans” and resented that Knight was still active and earning.

Blue was permanently banned from OnlyFans in June after attempting to do “extreme challenge content,” which is “not permitted” on the platform’s standard, per OnlyFans' statement.

Annie Knight claimed Bonnie Blue tried to get her banned from OnlyFans.

Knight explained that they were never aligned on how they approached work in the first place. “The difference is because my morals were always different, my intentions behind things were always different, the way I spoke about things was very different,” she said.

But the drama didn’t stop there — the hosts actually called Blue live to hear her side. When Sandilands asked if the two could ever repair things, he pressed with, “Girls need to support girls. Have you heard that?” Knight responded, “I've always been supportive.” Blue, however, wasn’t ready to go there. “It just depends,” she said. “It feels like we go around in circles.”

Bonnie Blue denied talking about Annie Knight online.

She added, “I run a business, we all run a business and we should all just be happy and do what we want to do in terms of content,” before Knight cut in with, “Without dragging our friends down.” Blue fired back quickly, saying, “The names Annie and Lily have not come out of my mouth for months, so, it's not really me you need to be looking at."

“It's funny though because you say you've got nothing to say, but your social media says Bonnie Blue is a liar, Bonnie Blue is not doing schoolies. I'm 100 percent doing schoolies,” Blue insisted, referring to an event taking place from November 22 to December 15, alongside high school graduates.

Annie Knight said she has different morals than Bonnie Blue.

Knight countered by saying Blue was actually in Thailand, something Blue immediately denied. “It's my body and I know exactly where I am,” she shot back, claiming she would be doing schoolies in Bali. Knight didn’t let up. “Are you going do s-- work in Bali, a country or a city in Indonesia where s-- work is illegal?” she asked.

Blue brushed it off, saying, “I don't need to confirm what I'm doing, but I just will be doing schoolies. I don't owe you anything. My name cannot stay out of your mouth.” Knight doubled down that the fallout came down to values.