Ant Anstead Brings 3-Year-Old Son Hudson To London After Settling Messy Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Hall: Photos

Source: @ant_anstead/instagram
Jan. 4 2023, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Ant Anstead and ex-wife Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, received a very special Christmas present: a trip to the United Kingdom! The famous car mechanic uploaded several shots from their vacation, showing the tot having a ball in the airport and exploring the great outdoors.

"What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the dad-of-one, 43, wrote in the Tuesday, January 4, Instagram post.

ant anstead brings christina hall son hudson london custody battle
Source: @ant_anstead/instagram

"Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!!" the caption continued. "His first time ever out the US. Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead ❤️🥰🇬🇧 the perfect week x."

ant anstead brings christina hall son hudson london custody battle
Source: @ant_anstead/instagram

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HALL REVEALS MEASURES SHE'S TAKING TO STAY 'STRONG & HEALTHY' AFTER LEAD POISONING

The overseas excursion comes just a few weeks after Anstead and Hall, 39, avoided a trial, as they finally agreed on a custody agreement, having gone back and forth for months.

ant anstead brings christina hall son hudson london custody battle
Source: @ant_anstead/instagram

The drama began after the Wheeler Dealers alum filed for sole custody, alleging Hall was putting their boy in danger by including him in paid social media posts.

"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented," he reasoned, adding that involving the toddler in work may affect Hudson's "welfare, worldview and self-image." He also asked that their offspring's face never appear in any of her online pics.

Source: OK!

The Flip or Flop star — who also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — shot back, declaring she's "never exploited" their child.

"He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," she explained. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."

The blonde beauty also believes Anstead's requests had nothing "to do with advertisements. This is about control."

