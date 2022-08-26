Tip Top Shape! Angelina Jolie Flaunts Toned Abs As Legal Battle With Brad Pitt Rages On
Angelina Jolie stepped out looking better than ever! The actress flaunted her toned tummy while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, as her court case with ex-husband Brad Pitt rages on.
In photos seen here, Jolie stunned in a black bare midriff top along with a pair of dark pants with matching shades while running around Hollywood for the day.
The mother of six's chic outing comes as she and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor — who share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are trying to figure out where they stand as their court battle over their Miraval winery continues.
"Brad always dreamed of leaving Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy," an insider close to Pitt explained, adding that the actor isn't "rooting against her, not personally, not professionally, not romantically."
"If she's happy, he's happy. Brad loved Angelina and he still cares about her," the source went on to reveal, noting Pitt wants Jolie to be "happy and healthy and the best mother she can be for their children."
However, the Maleficent star is not exactly feeling the love. "Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her," an insider stated.
The former couple purchased the french winery together in 2008 and later married on the property in 2014. After Pitt and Jolie's split, the Fight Club star sued the brunette beauty for allegedly selling off her shares in the successful business to a Russian oligarch without his permission.
Besides their fight over the winery, it was also reported that the FBI is unlikely to reopen Jolie's case against Pitt for the alleged 2016 flight that took place on a private plane that allegedly left her with bruises.
"The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here," a source said. "At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges."
