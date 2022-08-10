Emily Ratajowski's Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Axed From His Own Production Company Following Alleged Behavior Issues
Sebastian Bear-McClard was reportedly fired from his own production company shortly after rumors swirled that his estranged ex, Emily Ratajkowski, decided to divorce him.
The embattled film producer was allegedly canned from Elara Pictures over "complaints about his behavior."
However, Bear-McClard denied that he was axed from the up-and-coming movie company. The father-of-one — who shares 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo with Ratajowski — claimed he was simply taking time off from work to care for his ailing mother.
As OK! previously reported, the Gone Girl actress is believed to have called it quits with the Uncut Gems producer earlier this month over rumors of infidelity.
"Yeah, he cheated," confirmed an insider at the time. "He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog."
"The decision to leave a marriage at any time is difficult — but equally, when you went through what she did, it was a relatively easy decision to make," another source spilled to OK!. "She is a strong and fierce woman. She could not uncover the level of betrayal she did and allow a fractured marriage to continue."
Despite rumors of his cheating ways, Bear-McClard is reportedly "begging" for the mother of his child to give him a second chance, but a source shared a romantic reconciliation isn't likely going to be in the cards for the former couple.
"That’s not going to happen," the source declared. "Because she did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back."
Ratajowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018, two weeks after being spotted out publicly as a couple for the first time.
"We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" the iCarly actress shared on Busy Tonight in November 2018.
Three years after saying "I Do," the former flames welcomed their son on March 8, 2021.