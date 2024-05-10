"BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !!" Pattie gushed in an Instagram caption. "My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

She expressed more excitement in the video, telling fans, "So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all."

"Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!" the mother-of-one raved. "Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God."