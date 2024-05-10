Are Justin and Hailey Bieber Having Twins? Singer's Mom Pattie Mallette Addresses Speculation
Is there more than one baby Bieber on the way?
Hours after Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the model's pregnancy, the singer's mom, Pattie Mallette, sparked rumors that the couple was expecting twins.
The speculation began after Pattie, 49, responded to Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin's celebratory post with, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"
After a fan pointed out she wrote "grand-babies," Pattie clarified, "No not twins lol I wish."
"I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually," she added. "They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."
Pattie also shared a reaction video once her son, 30, and his wife, 27, showed the world Hailey's baby bump via a video of their vow renewals.
"BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !!" Pattie gushed in an Instagram caption. "My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"
She expressed more excitement in the video, telling fans, "So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all."
"Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!" the mother-of-one raved. "Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God."
Though it's unclear how far along the Rhode founder is in her first pregnancy, an insider told a news outlet the lovebirds are well into preparation.
"They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby," the source spilled. "They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."
The insider also shared a few details about how the couple reacted to learning Hailey was pregnant.
"They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out," the source expressed. "They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed."
