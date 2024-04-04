Hailey and Justin Bieber Not Headed Toward Divorce Despite Rumors: 'No Truth to That Whatsoever'
They'll tell you one time: Hailey and Justin Bieber are not divorcing.
Despite incessant rumors the A-list couple's marriage was crumbling at the seams, it turns out the pair are stronger than ever.
Hailey and Justin — who tied the knot in 2018 — are "doing really well," a source recently spilled to a news publication in response to speculation the duo were headed toward a divorce.
"There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever," the insider insisted. "They are very, very happy."
Hailey's own father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled rumors there was trouble in paradise between the two when he took to Instagram asking fans to pray for his daughter and son-in-law.
Fans of the "Baby" singer and his wife were immediately concerned he was referring to a possible divorce, and social media trolls simply took the rumors and ran with it.
"Blind items" — a term referring to anonymously submitted gossip information, most times shared without any credibility — then popped up claiming to confirm speculation about a potential breakup, however, Hailey proceeded to share a message via her Instagram page attempting to squash the whispers for good.
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," the Rhode Skin founder declared a few days after celebrating Justin's birthday at the beginning of March.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'This Woman Is So Obsessed': Hailey Bieber Gets Fans Riled Up After Reigniting Alleged Selena Gomez Feud With Beyoncé Post
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars After-Party After Flying Back From Singapore
- Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' About Her Marriage, Insists Rumors Are 'Made Out of Thin Air'
The Rhode Skin founder said the claims are always "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion."
She continued to tell her 51 million followers: "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it."
Aside from saying their doing just fine, Hailey and Justin's actions have also seemed to prove they are happily married.
Most recently, the religious spouses celebrated Easter together on Sunday, March 31, with the brunette bombshell sharing a snap of her and Justin's large chocolate eggs displaying their names and placed in two woven baskets.
On Wednesday night, April 3, the model posted a picture to her Instagram Story of her husband snuggled up in bed with one of their white dogs.
One month prior, Hailey shared the sweetest message in celebration of the "Peaches" hitmaker's milestone birthday.
"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍," she captioned an Instagram carousel of images.
People spoke to a source confirming Hailey and Justin were not headed toward a divorce.