Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' About Her Marriage, Insists Rumors Are 'Made Out of Thin Air'
Hailey Bieber is putting an end to rampant rumors about her marriage — or at least she's trying to.
On Tuesday, March 5, the model took to her Instagram Story to address ongoing speculation about the state of her relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she tied the knot with in 2018.
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," Hailey insisted via a white text, black screen message shared to the social media app, referring to the gossip statements anonymously shared online without any specific celebrity's name or real proof to back it up.
The Rhode Skin founder said the claims are "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion."
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it," she informed her 51 million Instagram followers.
Hailey's statement comes after her own father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled rumors about potential trouble in paradise for his daughter and son-in-law.
Last week, Hailey's dad shared a concerning, but confusing, post to Instagram asking fans to "pray" for the 27-year-old and her husband.
Stephen reposted a video uploaded by the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, Victor Marx, of Justin playing guitar and singing, alongside the caption: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
Between the rumor mill spreading negative claims about Hailey and Justin's marriage and the strange request for prayers, fans were immediately worried the pair was headed toward divorce — though now the brunette bombshell is adamant this theory isn't true.
Meanwhile, the A-list couple never stopped showcasing their love for one another, as they frequently upload photos of their spouse to social media.
Most recently, Hailey shared a sweet tribute for her husband on Friday, March 1, in honor of Justin's 30th birthday.
"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍," she gushed over the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer.
In September 2023, the lovebirds celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, prompting Justin to write a romantic message for his wife in celebration of the milestone.
"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" Justin expressed alongside an Instagram carousel of images featuring the duo.