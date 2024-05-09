Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Justin
Baby Bieber is on the way!
On Thursday, May 9, Hailey Bieber revealed she is pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber's first child.
Hailey shared the news via Instagram, where she posted a simple yet sweet video showing off her tiny baby bump in a white long-sleeved lace dress. In the clip, the spouses shared some romantic smooches before the camera zoomed in on her growing belly.
The former ballerina is a little more than six months along and will soon enter her third trimester, a source with direct knowledge about Hailey's pregnancy spilled to OK! amid the happy announcement.
The exciting news comes more than five years after the longtime lovers tied the knot in 2018. Fans suspected the model was expecting after she sported numerous oversized coats and T-shirts for Coachella in April.
Hailey has previously been candid about wanting to become a mother. In May 2023, the Rhode Skin founder admitted she did want to have kids with Justin at some point in their future, however, she was fearful of welcoming a child into a world filled with so much online hate.
"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try [to start a family]," the brunette bombshell revealed during a 2022 interview. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."
"I literally cry about this all the time," the YouTube personality — who most recently found herself in headlines after false rumors swirled she and Justin were divorcing — confessed during an interview last year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," Hailey explained.
While she knows the online hate will always be a price to pay since she's famous, the soon-to-be mom declared: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."
One year prior, Hailey hinted a pregnancy would be something fans could expect in the near future.
"Definitely no kids this year; that would be a bit hectic, I think," the 27-year-old said at the time. "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"
"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!" she realized.
Justin, on the other hand, has been ready to become a dad for years, as he informed Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that he'd love to have as many babies "as Hailey is wishing to push out."
"I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do," the "Sorry" singer, 30, said. "There’s not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s OK."