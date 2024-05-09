Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Justin

Hailey shared the news via Instagram, where she posted a simple yet sweet video showing off her tiny baby bump in a white long-sleeved lace dress. In the clip, the spouses shared some romantic smooches before the camera zoomed in on her growing belly.

The former ballerina is a little more than six months along and will soon enter her third trimester, a source with direct knowledge about Hailey's pregnancy spilled to OK! amid the happy announcement.