Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Coachella After Debunking Divorce Rumors: Watch
Justin and Hailey Bieber seem to be doing better than ever.
The "Baby" singer, 30, took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share a video of himself and the model, 27, kissing and cuddling while attending Coachella 2024.
In the sweet compilation made by a fan, Justin rubbed his wife's head with his own before planting a smooch on her while they were in the crowd watching the performances.
"I love you guys 🤍," Kim Kardashian wrote below the heartwarming video of the pair.
"They are for real the cutest couple ever 🥺," one fan penned in the comments section.
"THE BEST COUPLE ❤️ haters keep crying!" a third person noted of the longtime twosome.
The PDA-packed date for the duo, who wed in 2018, comes after Hailey shut down speculation that their marriage was on the rocks. "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," the cover girl wrote on her Instagram Stories.
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it," she made clear to her followers.
The rumors of alleged trouble in paradise may have stemmed from when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, re-shared a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, begging fans to pray for the couple.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor pleaded in the caption of a video that featured the chart-topper playing guitar.
"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the comments we get. [Marx's wife] Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," the spiritual leader clarified in the comments section of his post.
"So often regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare [that's] intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you," he noted.
Despite any drama in their lives, Justin and Hailey have remained devoted to each other. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart," the "Sorry" vocalist penned in an anniversary tribute to the Rhode Skin founder last year.
"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" he gushed.