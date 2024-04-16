OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Justin Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Coachella After Debunking Divorce Rumors: Watch

justin hailey bieber pack on pda coachella divorce rumors pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Justin and Hailey Bieber seem to be doing better than ever.

The "Baby" singer, 30, took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share a video of himself and the model, 27, kissing and cuddling while attending Coachella 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @justinbieber/INSTAGRAM
justin hailey bieber pack on pda coachella divorce rumors
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seem to be doing better than ever.

Article continues below advertisement

In the sweet compilation made by a fan, Justin rubbed his wife's head with his own before planting a smooch on her while they were in the crowd watching the performances.

"I love you guys 🤍," Kim Kardashian wrote below the heartwarming video of the pair.

"They are for real the cutest couple ever 🥺," one fan penned in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement
justin hailey bieber pack on pda coachella divorce rumors
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

"THE BEST COUPLE ❤️ haters keep crying!" a third person noted of the longtime twosome.

The PDA-packed date for the duo, who wed in 2018, comes after Hailey shut down speculation that their marriage was on the rocks. "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," the cover girl wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it," she made clear to her followers.

Article continues below advertisement
justin hailey bieber pack on pda coachella divorce rumors
Source: mega

Hailey Bieber set the record straight about her and Justin Bieber's marriage.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement

The rumors of alleged trouble in paradise may have stemmed from when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, re-shared a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, begging fans to pray for the couple.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor pleaded in the caption of a video that featured the chart-topper playing guitar.

Article continues below advertisement
justibieberhaileybieber
Source: Mega

People in Justin and Hailey Bieber's inner circle asked for prayers on their behalf.

Article continues below advertisement

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the comments we get. [Marx's wife] Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," the spiritual leader clarified in the comments section of his post.

"So often regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare [that's] intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite any drama in their lives, Justin and Hailey have remained devoted to each other. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart," the "Sorry" vocalist penned in an anniversary tribute to the Rhode Skin founder last year.

"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" he gushed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.