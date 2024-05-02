Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up Together in Hawaii After Pop Star Causes Concern Over Strange Crying Selfie
Justin and Hailey Bieber are soaking up the sun in Hawaii.
The Hollywood power couple was spotted getting cozy while grabbing a drink together at an outdoor bar in the tropical locale after fans were concerned over the pop star's recent crying selfie.
Justin, 30, looked casual as usual in a bucket hat, a yellow sweatshirt and grey shorts. His wife, 27, matched her man's vibe in a slicked-back ponytail, green baseball cap and white dress as the pair looked at the menu.
On Sunday, April 28, Justin got the internet into a frenzy after he shared a selfie with tears in his eyes with no explanation. While people worried it may have been linked to his romance with Hailey, insiders say that is not the case.
"Justin wears his emotions on his sleeve and it is no secret that he is very religious," a source claimed. "The pictures he put up of him crying may have prompted fans to question his wellbeing, and whether his marriage is on the rocks — but it was about his love of Jesus."
"It is deep, but he prays and often sheds tears after diving into his faith and though he prays and gives thanks for all that he has in his life, he gets carried away and the emotions that come from it all are released through tears," the insider alleged of the post. "He is not ashamed or embarrassed as he wants people to see his emotions. It helps him out for all that he goes through."
"He feels that people should be vulnerable, and he is being vulnerable, and he believes it shows some maturity that he once didn't have. In a word, he thinks it is beautiful," the source spilled.
This wasn't the first time fans have become concerned about the Biebers. As OK! previously reported, people freaked out after the model's dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a video on his Instagram Story from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor asked his followers.
"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the comments we get. [Marx's wife] Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," he continued. "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus."
Daily Mail obtained the photos from a fan of the Biebers in Hawaii and spoke with sources close to the couple.