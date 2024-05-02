Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up Together in Hawaii After Pop Star Causes Concern Over Strange Crying Selfie

"Justin wears his emotions on his sleeve and it is no secret that he is very religious," a source claimed. "The pictures he put up of him crying may have prompted fans to question his wellbeing, and whether his marriage is on the rocks — but it was about his love of Jesus."

"It is deep, but he prays and often sheds tears after diving into his faith and though he prays and gives thanks for all that he has in his life, he gets carried away and the emotions that come from it all are released through tears," the insider alleged of the post. "He is not ashamed or embarrassed as he wants people to see his emotions. It helps him out for all that he goes through."