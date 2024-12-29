Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Claps Back After Trolls Blast Her for Being Sad About 'Losing' Atlanta Home: Watch

"To be completely honest, it's a different feeling," the reality star pointed out. "It's the fact of, this is where I watched my little siblings grow up into the little humans they are now. Now, they are all literally taller than me. This is where I made such core memories at that house with my family. I lived there since I was 11. It's still my childhood home."

The "Tardy for the Party" singer and the former NFL star, 39, who share children Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane, purchased the estate in 2012 but in recent years reportedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the home. To make matters worse, the estranged couple, who are currently in the middle of a nasty split, had to plead with a judge not to allow the bank to foreclose on the house.