Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Claps Back After Trolls Blast Her for Being Sad About 'Losing' Atlanta Home: Watch

Ariana Biermann shared her sadness over 'losing' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Atlanta mansion.

Dec. 29 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Ariana Biermann is defending her sadness over losing her home.

On Saturday, December 28, Kim Zolciak's second oldest daughter, 23, took to TikTok to clap back at the trolls who slammed her for being upset over her mom, 46, and her adopted father, Kroy Biermann, allegedly being forced to put their Alpharetta, Ga., mansion up for auction while facing foreclosure amid multiple financial issues.

After sharing a clip of herself walking through her beloved house and saying goodbye earlier in the week, social media mocked her heartbreak. "I posted this video just to say that I'm sad you guys," she began.

"Everyone's like, 'This isn't your childhood home. Your childhood home was the townhouse,'" Ariana said, referring to the property she lived in while Kim was filming the first seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. "Yeah, that house too, but like, I didn't lose that house the way we're losing this house."

Ariana Biermann expressed her grief over losing her home.

"To be completely honest, it's a different feeling," the reality star pointed out. "It's the fact of, this is where I watched my little siblings grow up into the little humans they are now. Now, they are all literally taller than me. This is where I made such core memories at that house with my family. I lived there since I was 11. It's still my childhood home."

The "Tardy for the Party" singer and the former NFL star, 39, who share children Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane, purchased the estate in 2012 but in recent years reportedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the home. To make matters worse, the estranged couple, who are currently in the middle of a nasty split, had to plead with a judge not to allow the bank to foreclose on the house.

Ariana, who currently lives in New York City, continued to vent, adding, "That was my last Christmas there. It's so upsetting. There's so many memories."

"It sucks to let go of this house that is so amazing, that we made so many memories in," she added. "But it's a new chapter, and either way, we are all like I always say, alive, healthy, breathing, and that's a blessing in itself. I'm excited for what this new chapter is going to bring for me and my family."

People sent warm wishes and support to Ariana in the comment section. "Girl, absolutely your feelings are valid!" one person penned.

"Girl I’m sad and I never even lived there," a second person said, while another added, "Don’t even explain…people don’t understand unless they’ve been in that situation."

