Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Beg Judge to Keep Bank From Foreclosing on Georgia Mansion, Claims Children Will Be 'Homeless'
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are making a last-ditch effort to keep their Georgia mansion from foreclosure.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Don't Be Tardy stars filed a complaint for injunction and a temporary restraining order against Truist Bank to keep them from pawning off their home before they can sell it for profit.
Zolciak and Biermann — currently in the middle of a bitter divorce battle — alleged Truist Bank "initiated a nonjudicial foreclosure proceeding" on the property, which they say is the only marital asset of value they have to pay off their endless debts. The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. estate is currently scheduled to be auctioned off on November 7.
In the filing, the estranged couple claimed they would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate."
In a declaration made by Zolciak — who shares children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with Biermann — she stated, "I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family."
"Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations," she continued.
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," the papers read.
In a heartbreaking admission, the Bravo alum explained that if the foreclosure happens, her kids will not have a place to lay their heads at night.
"Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless," she added. "We understand the gravity of this situation."
The former NFL star filed for divorce from Zolciak for a second time in August. In the months prior, the two were hit with a hefty tax lien from the IRS and numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid balances.