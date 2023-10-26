Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Beg Judge to Keep Bank From Foreclosing on Georgia Mansion, Claims Children Will Be 'Homeless'

Zolciak and Biermann — currently in the middle of a bitter divorce battle — alleged Truist Bank "initiated a nonjudicial foreclosure proceeding" on the property, which they say is the only marital asset of value they have to pay off their endless debts. The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. estate is currently scheduled to be auctioned off on November 7.

In the filing, the estranged couple claimed they would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate."