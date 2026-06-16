Ariana Grande Demands White House Stop Using Her Music in ICE Video

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Ariana Grande does not want her breakup song used as the soundtrack for the White House’s immigration agenda. The Grammy-winning singer and Wicked star objected after the White House posted a TikTok video featuring her 2024 song “bye” over footage of federal agents arresting and handcuffing people. The clip, which promoted President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, quickly became the latest collision between pop music, political messaging and artists who do not want their work pulled into the administration’s social media machine.

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Ariana Grande Draws the Line

Source: @whitehouse/TIKTOK The White House used ‘bye’ in an ICE-related TikTok video.

“Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,” Grande wrote in a since-deleted comment on the White House TikTok on June 11, according to Reuters. Grande also reportedly added, “F--- ICE.” A source close to the singer told Reuters that Grande’s team was looking into how to get the music removed from the video as soon as possible. The TikTok clip later appeared to have the sound removed.

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The White House Fires Back

Source: MEGA The administration defended its immigration messaging.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to Grande by defending the administration’s immigration message. “We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens,” Jackson said. The White House video was captioned, “Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.”

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Source: MEGA The singer’s team reportedly sought to remove the music.

Trump and his communications team have leaned heavily into short, music-driven social media videos, using popular songs to package clips about immigration enforcement, military operations against Iran and other administration priorities. But that approach has repeatedly created backlash when artists object to having their music attached to political messaging.

Pop Stars vs. Political Soundtracks

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo was among the artists who disputed the administration's use of their music.