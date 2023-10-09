OK Magazine
Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Makes Out With Actress Maika Monroe Days After Finalizing Divorce

ariana grande dalton gomez makes out maika monroe
Source: MEGA; @arianagrande/Instagram
By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Thank U, Next! Dalton Gomez quickly moved on after finalizing his divorce from Ariana Grande — who has already found her newest beau, too.

Over the weekend, Gomez was caught having a steamy make-out session with actress Maika Monroe at adult entertainment club Jumbo's Clown room in Los Angeles, Calif.

ariana grande dalton gomez makes out maika monroe
Source: @deuxmoi/Instagram

Dalton Gomez was caught making out with Maika Monroe at an adult entertainment club in L.A.

In a photo sent in to the celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, the real estate agent sported a baseball cap and a black long-sleeved shirt, as he grabbed the It Follows actress' face for some passionate kisses.

Monroe also donned an all-black outfit, while her long blonde hair was pulled back and tied in a ponytail.

ariana grande dalton gomez makes out maika monroe
Source: MEGA

The actress and Ariana Grande's ex-husband seemed intimate during the steamy outing.

"Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe at Jumbos last night PACKING on the PDA. They were very friendly and both introduced themselves. They would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone," the person who sent in the candid snap wrote of the sighting.

Perhaps locking lips with Monroe was a celebration of Gomez's divorce being finalized, as it came within two days of his split from Grande officially being settled on Friday, October 6.

In court documents obtained by a news publication, the "Side to Side" singer handed over a $1,250,000 payment to Gomez instead of spousal support. He also received half of the proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home and $25,000 in attorney's fees from Grande.

According to the outlet, there is still a "strong mutual love and respect" between them despite their marriage running its course.

ariana grande dalton gomez makes out maika monroe
Source: @arianagrande/Instagram

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande's divorce was finalized on Friday, October 6.

Plus, they both appear to be happy based off of Gomez's intimate date night with Monroe and Grande already moving in with her new boyfriend and Wicked costar, Ethan Slater.

As OK! previously reported, the new couple allegedly took a major step in their fresh romance by becoming roommates.

ariana grande dalton gomez makes out maika monroe
Source: @arianagrande/Instagram

The exes tied the knot in May 2021 and split this July.

"Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York," a source spilled earlier this month.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him," the insider noted, despite previous rumors the couple cheated on their respective spouses with one another, as both of their divorces had yet to be finalized at the time their relationship came to light in front of the public eye.

Both Grande and Slater were still married when they met on the set of Wicked, though news broke in July that they were officially dating.

A few days later, Slater filed for divorce from Jay — his high school sweetheart whom he welcomed a baby with in 2022.

ariana grande dalton gomez makes out maika monroe
Source: @MICHELLEYEOH_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Ariana Grande is currently dating her 'Wicked' costar Ethan Slater.

While reports had already confirmed her separation from Gomez, Grande didn't file for divorce until September 18.

As of recent, Slater and Jay's divorce has yet to be finalized, though it's definitely in The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! star's rearview mirror.

TMZ obtained court documents about Grande and Gomez's settlement.

