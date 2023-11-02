OK Magazine
Ariana Grande Explores NYC After Moving in With New Boyfriend Ethan Slater: Photos

By:

Nov. 2 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande is enjoying all that New York City has to offer.

On Thursday, November 2, the singer uploaded several photos and videos from her time in the Big Apple, where she's been spending her days with new boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande has moved in with her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

The pictures showed the "No Tears Left to Cry" vocalist, 30, walking in the park on a rainy day, having drinks with friend Elizabeth Gillies, dining out with her brother, Frankie Grande, and much more.

Gillies also shared a photo on her Instagram Story that pictured the ladies at a showing of Spamalot, the Broadway production Slater is currently starring in.

Grande split from Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

"Had THE BEST time @spamalotshow last night. Run, don't walk!" the Dynasty lead, 30, captioned the photo, which showed Grande wearing a paper crown.

As OK! previously shared, the crooner and Slater are allegedly living together in the Big Apple after their respective divorces: while Grande and ex Dalton Gomez filed in September after separating in February, the Broadway actor, 31, split from estranged wife Lilly Jay sometime this summer.

Ariana Grande and her friends supported Slater at his show.

The lovebirds met while filming Wicked in the U.K., though sources insisted that they didn't hook up until their marriages were both over.

However, the mother of Slater's child hinted otherwise. "[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," she told a news outlet. "My family is just collateral damage."

Ethan Slater married Lilly Jay in 2018.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Despite the animosity, Slater is determined to amicably co-parent his and Jay's little one, who they welcomed in August 2022.

The new couple is also still figuring things out now that the world knows about their romance.

"While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public," a pal told a news outlet. "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."

It's unclear what led to the demise of Grande and Gomez's two-year marriage, though more than one insider claimed things fell apart when the singer was overseas to film Wicked, while the real estate agent stayed put in California.

"They came to the decision together," one source said of the sudden split. "They want to remain best friends."

Thanks to a prenup, the Scream Queens alum doesn't have to pay spousal support, and the exes will split profits from the sale of the home they once shared. They are also both prohibited from speaking about their romance in any public forum, whether that be via written word or an interview.

In the filing, they listed "irreconcilable differences" as the catalyst of their breakup.

Gomez, 28, has moved on as well, as last month, he was seen kissing actress Maika Monroe, 30, in Los Angeles.

According to an onlooker, the two were "packing on the PDA. They would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone."

