Ariana Grande Gets Cozy With Costar Ethan Slater During Romantic Disneyland Date in First Sighting Since Respective Divorces
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater took a break from the Land of Oz to explore a place with a different kind of magic.
On Friday night, September 22, the Wicked costars were seen being affectionate during a date at Disneyland less than one week after the pop star and her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, simultaneously filed for divorce on Monday, September 18.
In photos obtained by a social media site, Grande and Slater can be seen with their arms linked together, as they walked around the theme park and waited in line for a ride.
A separate video showcased the dynamic duo being shown around Disneyland by a tour guide alongside a couple of their friends.
The "7 Rings" singer and her new beau attempted to keep a low profile in black hooded sweatshirts and baseball caps — though Grande spruced up her style with a pleated skirt and sheer black tights, while Slater kept comfy in black joggers, paired with socks and sandals.
Hollywood's newest couple has been catching a lot of heat from social media users, who have grown angry at Grande for seemingly coming between Slater and his estranged wife, Lily Jay, whom he shares his 1-year-old son with.
The sweet Disneyland sighting left a sour taste in Instagram user's mouths, as many flooded the comments section of the celebrity blog site's post to express their disgust with the two A-listers.
"He's prancing around his new celebrity life like he doesn't have a toddler and a postpartum mama he left behind. I hate everything about this!" one person ridiculed of Slater, while another slammed Grande, adding, "She literally has no standards and no self-respect, and that says a lot about herself."
"He should be there with his kid 😒. Zero respect for these two," a third critic commented, as a fourth spewed, "Imagine frolicking at Disney with the man you knew had a wife and child… she’s vile."
Grade was labeled a "homewrecker" ever since news broke about her budding relationship with Slater — which led to the The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! actor filing for divorce from his estranged wife in New York on Wednesday, July 26, as OK! previously reported.
Just one day later, Jay voiced her hatred toward Grande, telling a news outlet the "Thank U, Next" singer is "not a girl's girl," while admitting: "My family is just collateral damage."
"The story is her and Dalton," Jay noted of Grande and Gomez — who reportedly split in January before filing to legally end their marriage roughly nine months later.
Despite feeling outraged about the situation, Jay emphasized her main focus remains on being a "good mom" to her and Slater's young child.
Deuxmoi obtained photos of Grande and Slater walking around Disneyland.